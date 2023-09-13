On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders got off to a strong start to the 2023 season with a tight road win over the Denver Broncos. Towards the end of the game, Garoppolo went down after appearing to take a shot to the back of the helmet and drew a flag that pushed the Raiders ahead 15 yards.

Later, Denver radio host Nick Ferguson took to Twitter to suggest that Garoppolo might have embellished the injury, noting that a slow-motion replay showed minimal contact to his helmet.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During Sunday’s game against the the raiders. Broncos Safety Justin Simmons was penalized for an alleged helmet hit on Jimmy G. A closer look would reveal something interesting. I’ll let you judge for yourself #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/5YrCEdjQLB — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) September 12, 2023

However, Raiders legend Charles Woodson was not here for Ferguson's comments, logging onto his own Twitter account to fire back at the insinuation that Garoppolo was faking it.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“So you would have me believe forearm and shin didn’t hit the back of his head??” questioned Woodson. “Ok got it.”

Indeed, it did appear that both the arms and knees of Broncos defender Justin Simmons made contact with Garoppolo's head at full speed, leading to the flag being thrown.

The penalty certainly helped the Broncos' efforts as part of what became a 17-16 road win for Denver in Garoppolo's debut with the franchise. On the afternoon, Garoppolo threw for an even 200 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who also sustained a head injury that would later force him to leave the game, led Las Vegas with 81 receiving yards in the contest. The Raiders will look to expand upon their 1-0 record when they take on the Washington Commanders at home on September 17.