The Las Vegas Raiders submitted a Week 2 injury report that includes some of the team's biggest names. As the silver-and-black vie for a 2-0 start to the regular season on Sunday, though, at least two of those marquee players are on track to play against the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and DeAndre Carter didn't participate in Las Vegas' Wednesday practice due to injury. Safety Tre'von Moehrig joined them on the sidelines, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and guard Jordan Meredith were listed on the injury report as limited participants.

Adams, dealing with a foot injury, simply took Wednesday's session off to rest. He and Garoppolo (ankle) both “appear to be fine,” according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, welcome news for the Raiders as they prepare for a crucial Week 2 matchup with the Bills. The team will fly to Buffalo on Saturday.

Meyers' status is most in question following the concussion he suffered on the go-ahead drive of Las Vegas' dramatic season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos. He took an elbow to the head from Kareem Jackson while slipping on wet grass at Mile High Field, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that helped Las Vegas march down the field for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Meyers, signed by Las Vegas in the offseason, was stellar in his Raiders debut, finishing with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. His chances of playing against the Bills are unknown.

Las Vegas and Buffalo kickoff from Highmark Stadium at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday.