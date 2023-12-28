Russell Wilson may have sent a message to Sean Payton's Broncos.

It has not been a great year for the Denver Broncos. The team is still struggling as the season comes to a close. It even prompted Sean Payton to make the harsh call of benching Russell Wilson. This was not greatly appreciated by the offensive engine. It showed when he liked a comparison between him and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Russell Wilson liked a post that said, “Russell Wilson is now getting BENCHED despite outplaying some of the league's biggest stars.”

The stat showed that the Broncos quarterback had equal passing touchdowns with the Chiefs offensive engine. Both of them have 26 for the season. Patrick Mahomes also had the same yards per attempt gain as Wilson. They have notched 6.9 yards per attempt so far. This is where the similarities stop in the post.

Russell Wilson is now getting BENCHED despite outplaying some of the leagues biggest “stars” Wilson 2023:

Passing TDs: 26

INTs: 8

Yards/Attempt: 6.9

Rushing TDs: 3 Mahomes 2023:

Passing TDs: 26

INTs: 14

Yards/Attempt: 6.9

Rushing TDs: 0 Make it make sense… pic.twitter.com/UPxfJEjK4G — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) December 27, 2023

The Broncos' offensive engine has committed fewer interceptions. Where Wilson had just thrown eight, Mahomes had committed 14 picks. His offensive versatility was also a big highlight of the comparisons. The quarterback in red has not rushed to the end zone for six points. Wilson, on the other hand, has recorded three of them so far in the season.

After a crushing loss to the New England Patriots, the rough was made regardless of these statistics. Sean Payton's Broncos will have a new starting quarterback as they got outgunned by Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick. There has still been little insight as to what the plan is for the team that is finding it hard to notch eight wins for the season. But, rumors have swirled that the Broncos plan to cut Wilson after this season.