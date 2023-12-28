Russell Wilson knows the Broncos are ready to move on from him...

By the looks of it, Russell Wilson's time with the Denver Broncos is over. His latest benching might be the biggest indication that the team is ready to move on from him, though he has apparently felt it for two months now.

According to the latest report, Wilson expects the Broncos to cut him by March, a move that he has foreseen since October when the team asked him to defer the injury guarantee trigger date in his contract, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Russell Wilson is expecting to be cut by the Denver Broncos in March, per league sources. For almost two months, the quarterback has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season,” Russini stated.

“The Broncos reached out to Wilson's representatives in late October and explained that Wilson would lose the starting job and be made inactive for the rest of the season if he did not defer the injury guarantee trigger date that he has for 2025, per multiple league sources.”

As previously reported and Russini explained, Russell Wilson has $39 million guaranteed in his contract in 2024, as well as an additional $37 million for 2025 that would become guaranteed in early March if the QB can't pass a physical.

Benching Wilson assures the Broncos that the said guarantee won't trigger. And if Russini's report about the nine-time Pro Bowler being cut is true, then it's clear the team is looking to maintain its financial flexibility moving forward.

It's definitely a rather shocking turn of events, though. Considering the relationship issues between the QB and Payton, some would expect the Broncos to really dig deep into the problem and why things didn't work out as they expected.

Sure enough, it will be interesting to see what the Broncos do in the offseason. If they really end up parting ways with Wilson, all eyes will be on them and which QB they'll target to replace him.