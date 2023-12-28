Fox Sports 1's First Things First panelist Chris Broussard mulled over what led to Russell Wilson's benching by the Broncos and three teams that could be interested in him next season.

Russell Wilson's time with the Denver Broncos hasn't been great. Last year, the team missed the playoffs after going 5-12 and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett midseason. The Broncos then made a splash hire, bringing in Super Bowl-winning former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to instill a winning culture.

Although Denver has seen more success, they still find themselves out of the playoff picture, with a 7% chance of making the playoffs per NFL.com's overview of the playoff picture. It appears that the Broncos are deciding to punt on their slim postseason hopes as they plan to bench Wilson for Sunday's game against the Chargers and the final game of the regular season against the Raiders, electing to start Jarrett Stidham per a report by Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

“i can only think of 3 teams that might want Russ next year: Steelers, Raiders or Falcons.” — @Chris_Broussard reacts to report that Broncos are benching Russ for the final 2 games: pic.twitter.com/HmJQ222zkq — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 27, 2023

Many in the NFL world, such as Fox Sports 1's First Things First panelist Chris Broussard believe that Russell Wilson could be on the move from the Broncos soon. Broussard used a biblical reference to describe what occurred to Wilson in his time in Denver and mulled over what occurred to get him to this point.

“This is what comes to my mind when I look at Russell Wilson, Proverbs 16:18. ‘Pride goes before destruction. And a haughty spirit before fall.'”

He continued, “When did Russ's demise begin? When? A few years ago. When he started the whole, when it was ‘Let Russ Cook'. All right. He was in a place where whatever shortcomings he had as a quarterback were hidden. He had a good defense, great defense early in his career, good defense in Seattle run game and a coach that, you know, Like I said, hit his flaws and they were winning every year. He was making a Pro Bowl every year and he started with the ‘let Russ cook'. He started with the, I want to be an MVP. He started with the, I want to be like Tom Brady. Remember all that stuff? I'm sitting with Goodell on the right, watching the Brady Mahomes super. He forgot what and who he was.”

Broussard then mulled on what teams would possibly want the former MVP next season.

“The interesting thing to me too is where…I could only think of three teams that might want him next year: Pittsburgh…the Raiders or Atlanta if they don't get like Justin Fields.”

Russell Wilson has put up a serviceable stat line this season, throwing for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns on 8 interceptions. However, his play hasn't led to widespread success for the team as they sit at 7-8 heading into week 17. The Broncos will face off against the Chargers on Sunday at 4:45 PM EST.