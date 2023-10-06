Sean Payton is done talking about the Nathaniel Hackett issue that made headlines during the offseason. Considering the Denver Broncos' early struggles in the 2024 season, Payton knows very well his time is better spent dealing with their current problems at hand.

And so when asked about his comments about Hackett ahead of the Broncos' showdown with the Jets–with whom Hackett serves as the offensive coordinator–Payton refused to discuss it and noted that he's not focusing on the said issue.

“Yeah, listen, respectfully, I feel like I've addressed it. [Jets coach] Robert [Saleh] did a great job talking about it. Here's the thing, we've got two teams focused on getting their second win. That's where our focus has been,” Payton said, per Mike Klis of 9News.

For those who missed it, Sean Payton basically blasted Nathaniel Hackett for the Broncos' struggles in 2022. Hackett wasn't even able to finish the campaign and was promptly sacked with two games left. And the former New Orleans Saints tactician added insult to injury after calling Hackett's performance as the “worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

While Payton has expressed his regret about his statements and noted that he “had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat on,” it is worth noting that he has yet to apologize to Hackett over his remarks.