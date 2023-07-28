Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton recently made waves after making some harsh comments about New York Jets new offensive coordinator and former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. However, Payton is now slightly taking back his comments and admits he regrets saying them, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

Sean Payton said he maybe still had his FOX hat on during his interview with @JarrettBell and not his coaching hat. Payton said the Broncos had a great off-season outside of that interview. He regretted it 40 minutes after the interview. pic.twitter.com/SftDtwGNnU — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2023

“I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat on…I said this to the team in the meeting yesterday, we have had a great offseason relative to that…it was a learning experience to me, it was a mistake obviously, I need a little bit more of a filter…I said what I said, and obviously I needed a little bit more restraint and I regret that.”

It is refreshing to see Broncos head coach Sean Payton admit that he made a mistake and is trying to make amends. Although he might have been right that last year was a debacle in Denver, he definitely didn't have to make such targeted comments towards Nathaniel Hackett and last year's Broncos staff. Nevertheless, it does make sense that he points to him having a broadcasting mentality when making those comments, as there is no doubt that TV personalities make names for themselves by delivering hot takes.

Payton will now try to focus the Broncos on training camp and the season ahead and try to move passed the headlines surrounding this whole saga. If the Broncos find some success this year, then it will be hard to place any blame on Sean Payton for saying anything about Denver's struggles last year.