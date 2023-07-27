Sean Payton is taking over a Denver Broncos team fresh off of one of the most embarrassing seasons for any team with playoff ambitions in NFL history. The first year of the Russell Wilson experiment was a catastrophe and head coach Nathaniel Hackett proved to be well unequipped for the job. Payton was brought in to pick up the pieces.

The new Broncos coach is not shy whatsoever about his team's failures in 2022. Payton had a video made that depicted the mess that was the team's prior season with footage of a truck driving off a cliff and the scene from “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” where two characters drive on the wrong side of a freeway and almost get smashed by trucks, according to Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports. Payton even struck Hackett with a fireball about his awful coaching.

“That was a message,” Payton said of the video, via USA TODAY Sports. “They can only beat the (expletive) out of you so much. But everybody’s got a little stink on their hands. It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Good lord, that is one spicy quote. But…is it an incorrect one? It's not out of the question for Hackett's tenure with the Broncos to be at the top of the list of the NFL's worst coaching performances.

Under Hackett, the Broncos were terrible at taking advantage of red-zone trips despite having a myriad of playmakers. He wasted timeouts often, displayed uncertainty with his own decisions and reinforced by exhibiting questionable play-calling. The Broncos let him go with two games left, making him the fifth coach since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to be fired less than a year into the job.

Hackett, now the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, will get the chance to make Payton eat his words in Week 5 when the two playoff hopefuls face off in Denver. With Payton also calling out the Jets for being on Hard Knocks in his interview with USA TODAY Sports, there will be plenty of bad blood for that contest.