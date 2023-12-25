Broncos fans might love to hear about this heartwarming Russell Wilson-Sean Payton moment.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots proved to be too difficult of a challenge for the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson had a hard time penetrating their secondary and outgunning Bailey Zappe. Nonetheless, it still looks like Sean Payton has given his full trust to the team's offensive engine.

The Broncos head honcho was reportedly proud of how Russell Wilson tried to fight against the Patriots, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. His output may seem lackluster to some eyes after falling to a three-point deficit but it was enough for Sean Payton.

Wilson darted 25 completions out of his 37 passing attempts. A lot was left to be desired after missing those 12 passes. However, he still managed to get the Broncos 238 passing yards. Two lasers to the end zone were also part of his show along with not having thrown an interception.

Bailey Zappe, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with the Broncos quarterback and showed no fear. He was able to grab 5.2 yards per play for the Patriots due to an insane 256 passing yards performance. Two touchdowns were also big contributions of his down the line.

The difference-maker between both offensive engines? Zappe was more efficient on the field. He completed 25 out of his 33 passing attempts and committed fewer mistakes in the clutch. Wilson was trying to keep the Broncos alive with his clutch plays but it was just not enough as Bill Belichick devised a lot of schemes to keep them from winning.

It might have been a gut-wrenching loss but the sight of the Broncos coach showing admiration to his quarterback can be heartwarming.