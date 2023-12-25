Russell Wilson remains focused on his ultimate goal with the Broncos...

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn't thinking too much about his future with the team amid their recent struggles.

Entering the 2023 season, there were high expectations on the Broncos to not only make the playoffs, but also be a contender for the Super Bowl. With Sean Payton at the helm and Wilson at quarterback, it did seem they are more than capable of bouncing back big time this season.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. While the Broncos are still in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, their chances of making it to the playoffs are really slim. Sure enough, their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday doesn't help them in their quest.

Naturally, a lot of people are questioning whether or not Russell Wilson is the right man for the job. His relationship with head coach Sean Payton has also been the subject of controversy, fueling the chatter that the veteran QB might not be part of the team's plans moving forward.

When asked about his future following the loss to the Patriots, however, Wilson was mum and emphasized it's not on his mind. He added that he joined Denver to win a title, and that's what he plans to do.

“I came here to win and win a championship,” Wilson responded, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

By the looks of it, Russell Wilson has no plans of leaving the Broncos until he shows he can lead the team to a Super Bowl title. The question, though, is if Denver can remain patient and run it back in 2024 to see if their QV can walk the talk.