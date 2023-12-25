Sean Payton had a lot of questions to answer.

The New England Patriots are now a four-win team but all of that came at the expense of Sean Payton. There was an unfortunate sour taste that came out of the mouth of the Denver Broncos head honcho. It came immediately after they had lost to Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick. A lot of questionable calls were scrutinized as well so he had to clear the air, via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

“A disappointing finish. Frustrating game” was how Sean Payton described their loss to the Patriots.

The Broncos head coach would then add that there were multiple instances that the Russell Wilson-led squad could have changed the game. He specified that there were at least six or seven situations where they could have done better. One instance during their battle against Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick that was put into question was the choice to not kick during the start of the game. All he could say was that he was confident in their backup schemes.

The Broncos just could not get into the right pace and groove for them to thrive. They tried rushing the ball when air attacks were not working. Eventually, Wilson and the Broncos offense would revert back into passing which would work. They had a three-yard touchdown along with a 21-yard laser that could have potentially closed out the game.

All of that came crumbling when the Broncos' secondary could not prevent the Patriots from gaining pace in the last minutes. In the end, they were sent packing by a 56-yard field goal by Chad Ryland.