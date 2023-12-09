USC basketball player Bronny James expected debut off the bench on Sunday vs. Long Beach State has tickets sold out.

Bronny James is set to debut on Sunday in USC's matchup against Long Beach State and the tickets are reportedly sold out. The Messenger writer Arash Markazi retweeted USC's post announcing that the game was sold out and added, “Bronny James has been cleared and is expected to come off the bench and USC's game against Long Beach State at 1 p.m. on Sunday is now sold out. Incredible.”

James committed to USC in May, ending a long-term recruiting process that saw him being courted by college powerhouses such as Duke and Ohio State. He suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the team in July and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, which is deemed treatable and didn't threaten his basketball future.

On November 30th, James was cleared to play and speculation started about his debut. Speculation began to fester even more as he participated in full-contact practice on yesterday.

USC head basketball coach Andy Endfield when asked about James's availability on Sunday and if he'll play following the successful practice, he said, “We assume.”

“Today was his first day of contact practice,” he said. “He looked good. He has to get his timing back and get in game shape, but I thought today was a good first day.

Bronny James joins a talented USC team that has started the year 5-3. James will add guard depth as a talented playmaker that is an adept shooter USC has three games left against Long Beach State, Auburn and Alabama State before kicking off their final season in conference play with Orgeon on December 28th.