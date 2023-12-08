Lakers star LeBron James is ecstatic for his son Bronny James' debut for USC Basketball, which is expected to happen this Sunday.

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is expected to make his highly-anticipated debut for USC basketball this Sunday when they take on Long Beach State. Following the Lakers' demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA In-Season Tournament, James gave his candid thoughts on his son's first college basketball game.

“Looking forward to that for sure,” James said to reporters. “Super excited, super excited for that moment. One, I can’t wait to see him run out with his teammates. And once he checks into the game, it’s gonna be a big moment for our family.”

Asked about whether Bronny will see the floor Sunday, USC head coach Andy Enfield said he “assumes.”

“Today was his first day of contact practice,” Enfield said to reporters following USC basketball's practice on Wednesday. “He looked good. He has to get his timing back and get in game shape. But I thought today was a good first day.”

Enfield also added that the 6-foot-3 guard will be on a minutes limit.

This is certainly terrific news for the James family considering it hasn't even been five months since Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during practice on July 24. The James family said in a statement in August that their eldest son suffered from a congenital heart defect that is treatable.

Bronny James made progress and eventually was cleared to return to basketball on November 30th. He returned as a full participant to practice for USC on Thursday.

Bronny James is a top-20 recruit in the class of 2023 and committed to USC Basketball in May. This should be one of the most highly-anticipated college basketball debuts in history.