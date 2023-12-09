Ahead of Bronny James’ USC basketball debut following his recovery from cardiac arrest, it’s time for us to release our bold predictions.

All eyes are going to be on the USC Trojans this weekend as Bronny James is set to make his long-anticipated college basketball debut. Ahead of that game, we’ll be making a few Bronny James bold predictions.

USC had a lot of hype coming into this season not just because of James. NBA scouts and fans alike were eager to see the college debut of Isaiah Collier who is considered by many to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Collier, alongside returning guard Boogie Ellis, put the Trojans in the running for the best backcourt in the country.

But with Bronny James joining the rotation, the backcourt could change a little bit. James’ minutes are likely to be low on Sunday for USC’s game against Long Beach State as head coach Andy Enfield eases James in the rotation.

The Trojans have also gotten off to a bit of an uneven start to the season and could use some of the boost that James can bring. With that said, here’s a look a few bold predictions for Bronny James as he makes his college basketball entrance.

Bronny James will lead USC in assists

Bronny isn’t going to be starting this season. Not with both Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis in the lineup who at the moment are both better players than he is. But one thing that Bronny can do is pass the ball and be a top shelf playmaker.

Bronny played point guard throughout his high school career at Sierra Canyon and it’s the position he’ll most likely fit into best in college and beyond. He has a knack for finding the open teammate and he could be a better playmaker than his dad was at his age.

As the season goes on, Bronny’s minutes should gradually increase as he gets his legs back and adjusts to the college game. Right now the only true backup guard for the Trojans is Oziyah Sellers. It’s not hard to picture Bronny eventually supplanting him in the rotation, especially with his playmaking ability.

Both Collier and Ellis are more scoring guards and Bronny has the ability to be a better playmaker than both of them.

Bronny James will become USC’s Sixth Man this season

Again, Bronny’s chances for starting this season are incredibly slim with both Collier and Ellis in the backcourt. But looking at the roster, there’s a possibility that by the end of the season Bronny is team’s Sixth Man.

He should get the chance to really anchor the second unit this season. He’s going to be their floor leader and point guard. While his playmaking ability is already well-known, he can score the basketball as well with off-ball movement.

He’s a solid three-point shooter and good defensive player. His ability to create his own shot is a bit of a question mark, but with all those other attributes he can really bolster the Trojans bench and possibly raise his draft stock in the process.

Bronny James is a good basketball player in his own right. He was worthy of any college offers he received and he’s going to prove it on the court, it just might take a little while as he gets up to game speed. He’s going to have a lot of eyes on him this season as most people expect him to declare for the NBA Draft after only one season. Whether he does so or not remains to be seen, but he is going to be a player worth watching.