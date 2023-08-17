The Cleveland Browns finished their first two 2023 NFL preseason games with a record of 1-1. They claimed victory over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game, but lost to the Washington Commanders in Cleveland Browns Stadium last week.

Cleveland fell by two points in a game that saw a 68-minute delay due to lightning and thunder, according to ClevelandBrowns.com Contributor Doc Louallen. The Browns pulled within one possession following a touchdown pass from former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, but a failed two-point conversion all but sealed a 17-15 loss on Cleveland's home stadium. Four quarterbacks took snaps under center in the preseason matchup, combining for 257 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Before Cleveland faces the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, who are some Browns players whose stock has risen over the course of the 2023 NFL Preseason?

Thompson-Robinson earned the starting nod for the Browns during the team's second preseason game. He finished the night with 102 total passing yards and one passing touchdown, highlighting his night with a seven-yard touchdown pass to receiver David Bell in the third quarter. The former All-American First-Team selection hauled in a quick throw from Thompson-Robinson as he ran a slant route close to the endzone, barreling in for an easy score with 0:37 remaining in the third.

Thompson-Robinson finished the team's win over the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game with 82 passing yards and one touchdown. If he continues to perform well in his starting roles over the preseason, he may carve out the path towards being a solid backup for the Browns in 2023.

Watkins, a former 2023 USFL champion with the Birmingham Stallions, led the Browns in receiving yards with 71 last Friday. He caught six of his eight total targets against the Commanders on his way to leading Cleveland in receiving yards for the second-straight game. Watkins caught the eye of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after the Hall of Fame Game, where he caught two passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I've been really impressed with Watkins,” Stefanski said, via ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports. “He's caught up to what we're doing and what we're about and is giving some really good reps.”

Cleveland will have plenty of talented receiver options to rely on during the 2023 NFL season. But, if Watkins can continue making his mark in the preseason, he can make the case to take a spot in the receiver rotation and help boost an offense that ended the 2022 season with 3,710 receiving yards. The figure put them at 23rd in the NFL, according to NFL.com.

Tony Fields

Fields recorded four tackles in the Browns' loss to the Commanders on Friday. He led the Browns with six total tackles and one tackle for loss during the Hall of Fame game.

Fields played on defense and on special teams for the Browns last season. He played in 155 snaps in the box and 83 on the defensive line while playing in 290 total special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Fields can continue to work on the Browns' special teams and as a backup on the team's linebacker unit if he can keep making his mark in the preseason.

Hickman intercepted two passes during the Browns' matchup with Washington. The rookie from Ohio State picked off a pass from Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the second quarter was coming to a close and again against quarterback Jake Fromm in the fourth.

Hickman took spots behind safeties Grant Delpit and D'Anthony Bell on the unofficial depth chart the team released in July.