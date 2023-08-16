Oftentimes, the most compelling storylines in NFL preseason revolve around the unheralded players who are fighting for their spot on the roster. They are not going to be starting when wins and losses really start to matter, but lasting impressions can still be made. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is currently in the midst of his own quest to do just that for the Cleveland Browns.

The dynamic athlete is getting another chance to lock down backup QB duties, with head coach Kevin Stefanski announcing that he will be starting in Thursday's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL.com. Thompson-Robinson impressed at the annual Hall of Fame Game versus the New York Jets, going 8-for-11 with 82 passing yards and a touchdown to lead the comeback win.

Another solid showing could surprisingly make the rookie fifth-round pick one of the Browns' leading training camp darlings. He excelled as a dual threat in five seasons with UCLA and has the versatility to translate to an NFL offense, at least in some capacity. Deshaun Watson is not losing his ironclad grip on the starting job, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson is showing the right amount of poise and ability to prove that he belongs in Cleveland's QB room

Even in a preseason game, finding success against the Eagles carries weight. They are among the best teams in the league and will look to mow through this formidable offensive line. Ideally, the 23-year-old signal caller will improvise and use his legs to avoid any overwhelming pressure.

Regardless of where Thompson-Robinson ends up on the depth chart, him earning another start injects much-needed enthusiasm into this upcoming exhibition matchup.