As the Cleveland Browns gear up for the highly anticipated 2023 NFL season, it's time to shine a spotlight on two hidden gems that deserve recognition. In a team filled with some star power, these players have quietly been making their mark, ready to take their game to new heights. In this article, we delve into the stories of Demetric Felton Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. These two players possess the potential to reshape the Browns' future.

Before we dive into the hidden gems, let's quickly recap the Browns' 2022-2023 NFL season. With a 7-10 record, the team fell short of their playoff aspirations for the second consecutive year. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson led the offense, but the defense struggled. In fact, the Browns defense allowed an average of 135.0 rushing yards per game.

Now let's look at the two hidden gems on the Browns' 2023 roster whom you need to know, Demetric Felton Jr and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Let's dive into their backgrounds and explore their potential impact on the team.

Demetric Felton Jr

Demetric Felton Jr. is a versatile player who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his skills as both a running back and a receiver, earning the trust of the coaching staff.

Felton's selection speaks volumes about the team's belief in his potential. Although he has faced some ups and downs in his NFL journey, it's important to remember his youth and the challenges rookies often face. Some may hastily label him a “bust” based on initial struggles, but patience is key. Felton's versatility and potential make him a valuable asset for the Browns. As he continues to develop, he could become a force to be reckoned with in the team's offensive schemes. Felton's knowledge of the offense is impressive, and he has to know everything from blocking schemes to route combinations. In 2022, Felton played just eight games, but we expect him to take a bigger step as he competes with Jerome Ford to be RB2 this coming season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a standout linebacker who was also drafted by the Browns in 2021. Widely regarded as a steal for the Browns, his athleticism, speed, and instincts on the field have garnered accolades and recognition throughout the league.

From the moment he stepped onto the gridiron, Owusu-Koramoah showcased his extraordinary talent and proved why he was regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in his draft class. His physical gifts and natural instincts allow him to read plays swiftly and react decisively. He can often disrupt opposing offenses and make game-changing plays. Whether it's delivering bone-crushing tackles, flying across the field to break up passes, or providing crucial support in run defense, Owusu-Koramoah consistently showcases his versatility and impact on the Browns' defensive strategy.

Owusu-Koramoah's contributions have enabled him to exceed expectations with his impactful plays and game-changing performances. He has become an essential part of the team's defensive strategy and has a bright future ahead in the NFL. Owusu-Koramoah has already proven himself as a very effective linebacker. In 2022, he put up 70 total tackles, including 45 solos in 11 games. By next season, he could lead the Browns' linebacker room, and the Browns would love that. Owusu-Koramoah's impact on the Browns' defense has been significant, and he has quickly become a fan favorite.

Looking Ahead

In summary, Demetric Felton Jr and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah represent the hidden gems on the Browns' roster. Felton's versatility and potential make him a valuable asset to the team's offensive schemes, while Owusu-Koramoah's athleticism and playmaking abilities have elevated the Browns' defense. These are players whose untapped potential could play a crucial role in the team's success. While Felton continues to adapt to the demands of professional football, his versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. On the other hand, Owusu-Koramoah has already made a significant impact as a dynamic linebacker, solidifying the belief that he could be a cornerstone of the Browns' defense.

As the 2023 NFL season looms, all eyes are on the Browns. With a roster filled with talent, including the likes of Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Myles Garrett, the team has the potential to be a playoff contender. However, staying healthy and focused will be key factors in their quest for success.

With Felton and Owusu-Koramoah as integral pieces of the puzzle, the Browns have reason to be optimistic about their future. Their growth and development will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the team's gameplay. So keep an eye on these hidden gems as they shine brightly in the Dawg Pound, transforming the Browns into a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 NFL season.