While the Cleveland Browns struggled for most of last season, they didn't have quarterback Deshaun Watson for the full year. Now poised for a full season of Watson, the Browns made sure to go out and build the offense around him.

One of their biggest moves came when the Browns traded for former New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. That trade seems to have paid off as Watson and Moore have been hitting it off in Cleveland, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Watson has also demonstrated a natural chemistry with Moore,” Cabot wrote. “If the Browns don't sign [DeAndre] Hopkins, Moore will likely be Watson's primary go-to guy this season.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He has the requisite speed and twitchiness to excel with Watson on underneath routes and deep balls, and will be showcased this season,” Cabot continued. “A knack for catching TD passes is a huge plus.”

Moore was initially drafted by the Jets in the second back back in 2021. He didn't last long in New York as he was traded to Cleveland after just two seasons. However, with the Browns trading a second-round pick to acquire the WR, they clearly have big plans in store for Moore.

He is poised to start next to Amari Cooper in two-wide sets. He'll have plenty of opportunities to catch passes from Deshaun Watson. It seems like the pair have already begun to build their connection. Once Week 1 rolls around, Elijah Moore will be looking to make his imprint on the Browns' offense and Watson takes full control.