The Cleveland Browns are preparing to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 record. However, two of the Browns have dealt with much scarier problems this offseason than losing a football game.

On Monday, cornerback Greg Newsome III was robbed at gunpoint over his car, via Brandon Little of Browns Digest. The incident came after Browns running back Demetric Felton had his car stolen on Saturday, via 5 News Cleveland.

Newsome's scary attempted robbery reportedly took place at FILTER restaurant in Cleveland. The cornerback is said to be doing okay while the incident is under investigation. The organization, player or law enforcement have yet to comment on the reported incident.

Felton's car jacking is much more public. In fact an image of his stolen vehicle was shared on Instagram.

Both incidents – despite happening so close together – could be just mere unfortunate circumstance. However, Browns fans are surely concerned after seeing two of their players face such scary situations. Both Newsome and Felton are poised to play big roles in Cleveland this upcoming year.

Newsome is poised to start as the team's nickel back. Felton will have a chance to back up Nick Chubb after Kareem Hunt's departure. For a Cleveland team with major playoff aspirations, Newsome and Felton will both play a part.

But first, both players need to overcome their scary offseason obstacles. Both players faced life-threatening scares that go beyond the scope of football. As investigations into both continue, Greg Newsome III and Demetric Felton will look to have a much quieter offseason before training camp.