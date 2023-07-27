This is going to be the Cleveland Browns' revenge season. After a tough 2022 campaign (partly due to Deshaun Watson's suspension), the team is looking to enter the dogfight that is the AFC North in 2023. However, one of their best weapons is still on the sidelines due to an injury: Amari Cooper.

The star wide receiver is yet to report back to Browns training camp after tweaking something. While Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper is scheduled to miss a couple more days, his return to action is imminent, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Cooper suffered said injury three days ago during Browns training camp. Immediately, fans were worried about the star. Given the team's past misfortunes, it wouldn't have surprised many Cleveland fans if the injury turned out to be a serious one. Thankfully, Cooper's injury wasn't too serious.

Still, the Browns are taking this injury seriously, and for good reason. Cooper is arguably their best weapon on offense (along with star RB Nick Chubb). His elite route running and insane hands make him one of the toughest covers in the NFL. Having him practice with Watson for the first time could unlock the possibilities for the offense.

It makes no sense for both Amari Cooper and the Browns for the former to play through injury at training camp. Cooper will miss valuable time at camp to be familiar with Watson's play, but that's better than potentially risking more injury. Hopefully, we'll see more of this dynamic duo in action before training camp ends.