The Cleveland Browns had a busy offseason after they ended their 2022 campaign with a record of 7-10.

The Browns added defensive end Za'Darius Smith in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, sending two fifth-round selections to Minnesota while bringing in one sixth and one seventh-round draft choices. They signed edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo to a three-year contract worth up to $22 million in March, further bolstering a defensive line that features defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

The Browns welcomed seven rookies to their roster during the 2023 NFL Draft, including Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman and Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika. They shored up the offense with the additions of Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and OSU center Luke Wypler in the draft, adding to an offense that earned 3,710 passing yards and 2,490 rushing yards last season. The figures put them at 23rd and sixth in the NFL, respectively.

What are some of the biggest training camp battles for the Browns to look out for?

Backup wide receivers

Receivers Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones will all have the opportunity to take starting roles for the Browns during the 2023 season. Cooper was considered day-to-day after suffering a “minor tweak” on Sunday, but was in the conditioning area on Monday.

“#Browns Amari Cooper off to the side in conditioning area today after leaving yesterday's practice early with a minor tweak of something.” Cleveland.com Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot wrote on Monday.

Wide receiver David Bell, a former standout for the Purdue Boilermakers and a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, had more of a limited role for Cleveland during his rookie season. He ended the year with 214 receiving yards in 16 games played. Tillman had a solid fifth season at Tennessee, ending the year with 417 yards and three receptions in the endzone. Former USFL wide receiver Austin Watkins joined the corps after he was officially signed on Saturday.

Cleveland ended last season with 3,710 receiving yards, putting them at 23rd in the NFL behind the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Their 19 receiving touchdowns put them on par with the Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Backup tight ends

Tight end David Njoku, who started in every one of the 14 games he played for Cleveland last season, will return to the Browns next season. He posted a career-high 58 receptions last season, earning as many as nine during a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

Who will take up the spot behind him?

The Browns added tight end Jordan Akins on a two-year contract worth up to $5.2 million contract in March. Akins, a five-year veteran for the Houston Texans, played in 15 games for the Texans and one against the Browns in 2022. Tight end Harrison Bryant will return for his fourth season with Cleveland in 2023. Bryant and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract in June, giving him a one-year deal worth up to $4 million that includes $1.75 million in guaranteed money.

Defensive Tackle

The Browns hired Jim Schwartz as the team's new defensive coordinator in January, who will work with a line featuring Garrett, Tomlinson, Smith and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

“With Jim and his scheme, the defensive line in this system is the engine,” Berry said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “As he always says, he takes the seatbelt off for those guys, and it's about generating negative plays, forced errors, and turnovers, and it starts with the D-Line wreaking havoc and putting a premium on pass rush ability.

“That fits Myles to a T, and we think we have the best pass rush in the league. This is a match made in heaven.”

Elliot started in 17 games for Cleveland last season. Ika, who spent two seasons with the LSU Tigers before transferring to Baylor in 2020, could also find himself in the mix. Defensive tackles Maurice Hurst Jr. and Trysten Hill were signed as free agents, adding even more depth at the defensive tackle for the Browns.