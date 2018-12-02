Cleveland Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams pushed hard for the Browns to take defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft when he was still the team’s defensive coordinator. And he says he has no regrets with that decision.

Williams also added that he would pick Garrett over quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes if he’s given another chance to do so.

“Yes I would’’ Williams said when asked regarding the matter, as per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I really like (Garrett). They had me evaluate the quarterbacks, too, and they had me evaluate a lot of the top players on the other side of the ball. You do good things like that in successful organizations. Get the opinion of a defensive guy on an offensive guy. Get the opinion of an offensive guy on a defensive guy. You are trying to find all of the little itty bitty things before you make the final decision, I think those are important.”

More than a year removed from being picked first, Garrett is playing as a top-notch player. He plays a huge role in the Browns’ developing defense and delivers each game for them.

It should also be noted that the three quarterbacks mentioned above are having success in the league right now.

Deshaun Watson has been instrumental in the Houston Texans’ turnaround this season with 2,807 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions. After a 0-3 start, they have won eight straight with Watson leading the way.

Mitchell Trubisky has done a good job so far with the NNorth-leading Chicago Bears. Before he sat down with an injury, he has passed for 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions and won seven of his 10 starts.

Mahomes is currently one of the favorites to win the Most Valuable Player award. The Chiefs are on a roll right now, and Mahomes surely is the one to credit. Through 11 weeks he has passed for 3,628 yards and 37 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions.

It might not be long before Garrett joins the list of elite defenders in the league. His progress is visible in his second-year and continues to do what he does best and that is to make sacks. Right now he has 29 tackles and 10 sacks.