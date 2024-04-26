Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and our initial grades are in, too. Thursday was a historic night with six quarterbacks going in the top 12 and no defensive player getting drafted until No. 15. Now we enter Day 2 with the Buffalo Bills — who traded down twice — on the clock. And just like we did Thursday, we'll give our snap judgments on every pick from the proceedings on Friday night. Here are our 2024 NFL Draft grades and tracker for Rounds 2 and 3.
2024 NFL Draft tracker, live grades —Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Welcome to the 2024 NFL Draft, Bills Mafia. Buffalo could have easily sat at 28 and taken Keon Coleman, the underrated FSU wideout who slipped due to his 4.61 40. At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds with incredible ball skills, Coleman will be an excellent target for Josh Allen. This offseason, the Bills lost two top WRs but now gain a guy who can be a true No. 1. And the Bills picked up some draft position by trading down twice before taking him, which is a smart move.
Grade: A
34. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Here's a run on the WRs that didn't go in the first. This group that is going and is about to go is why pundits love this widout draft class so much. There is a ton of talent here, and Ladd McConkey is part of that. He is, at worst, a prototypical slot reciever but has a little more size and speed than he gets credit for. He could develop into a real go-to guy for Justin Herbert, so this is a great pick.
Grade: A
35. Atlanta Falcons: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Oh, Falcons. Yes, the franchise spent most of the day on Friday getting killed for taking Michael Penix Jr. when they desperately needed big pieces on the other side of the ball, specifically at defensive tackle. Well, the Falcons finally took a DT, but it was the raw and somewhat suspect Ruke Orhorhoro, who didn't start regularly start until his fifth year of college.
What makes matters worse is that arguably the second-best DT in the draft, Jer'Zhan Newton was still on the board as were other more NFL-ready prospects like Kris Jenkins, Braden Smith, and Maason Smith.
Grade: C-
36. Washington Commanders: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Falcons' blunder ends up being the Commanders' gain. Jer'Zhan Newton is a little undersized, but it's hard not to look at him and see (at least a little) Aaron Donald. He is a first-round talent who slipped to the second, so this is an excellent value pick. Yes, Washington has Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen still, but picking the best player on the board is never a bad idea. They can figure out the rest.
Grade: A
37. New England Patriots: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
Rome Odune's running mate is a big, physical WR at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds but he doesn't have a ton of speed to separate at the next level. I see what the Patriots are doing here, trying to get weapons for Drake Maye, and that's commendable. However, there were better options on the board. This feels a lot like N'Keal Harry all over again.
Grade: C+
38. Tennessee Titans: NT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
This is a boom-or-bust pick that could pay off huge for the Titans' defense. T'Vondre Sweat is 6-foot-4, 366 pounds, and he can absolutely control the line of scrimmage. At his best, he could be a dominant force. That said, there are a lot of questions from, can he control his weight? To why did he get arrested for DWI during the draft process? If the Titans get get him on the right path, though, they will have a run-stuffer extraordinaire and a potential star.
Grade: B
39. Los Angeles Rams: DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
After drafting FSU DE Jared Verse in Round 1, the Rams went back to Tallahassee to take Verse's partner, Braden Fiske. The big DT can do a lot of things, and while he won't replace Aaron Donald, he is a nice stand-in. Plus, having the familiarity next to Verse is something interesting to watch, ala the Eagles drafting Georgia Bulldogs defenders.
Grade: B+
40. Philadelphia Eagles: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
This is a classic Eagles pick, going up to grab a guy who fell way too far for whatever reason. Cooper DeJean is a versatile defensive back who will make the Philly secondary much more multiple, especially with first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell in the mix as well. Whether the Eagles can still get the best out of a weapon like DeJean without Jonathan Gannon is still up for debate, but that's not our problem right now during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Grade: A
41. New Orleans Saints: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The second Alabama corner off the board is a good one. Kool-Aid McKinstry may not be a lockdown cover man, but he is good at everything, including sticking his nose into tackles to stop the run. McKinstry was a borderline first-rounder and the Saints did a good job filling a need here with a good player.
Grade: A-
42. Houston Texans: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
The corners keep on coming, and Kamari Lassiter becomes the next in this run. The Georgia DB won't be a boundary cover guy at the next level, but as a nickel CB or even a hybrid safety, he has the potential to become a legit starter. That's great for the Texans, who can't neglect the defensive side of the ball as they build their powerhouse offense.
Grade: B+
43. Arizona Cardinals: CB Max Melton, Rutgers
Max Melton is good-sized, fast, athletic, and tough. Plus he has a nose for the ball with eight interceptions in college. He can play inside or out, which is a big bonus for Jonathan Gannon, who seems to be building a really interesting defense in the desert with players who can play multiple positions as he had in Philly two years ago.
Grade: A-
44. Las Vegas Raiders: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
The bets pure center in the draft, Jackson Powers-Johnson could be the final piece to the Raiders' much-improved offensive line. Las Vegas may not have a starting quarterback, but whoever is back there will have time to throw with this pick and the other solid players up front on the offense.
Grade: A
45. Green Bay Packers: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
This is not a strong off-ball linebacker class, but Edgerrin Cooper is unquestionably the best of the bunch. This is a very Packers-like pick, adding a pretty talented, but somewhat unnecessary defensive player in the first two rounds. Helping out Jordan Love on any level would have been nice, but since when have the Packers helped their QB early in the draft? The answer is never, and Love is just lucky Green Bay didn't draft his replacement here.
Grade: C+
46. Carolina Panthers: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
Yes, Jonathon Brooks is coming off an ACL injury, but that doesn't mean what it used to. What it does mean is that the Panthers get the best running back in, admittedly, a weak draft class for the position. That said, the instinct to continue to add weapons for Bryce Young is a good one.
Grade: B+
47. New York Giants: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
With Xavier McKinney gone, the Giants need a safety, and they took the first one off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tyler Nubin can stuff a stat sheet and can be a playmaker at the next level. This is a high-floor player who should be a credible starter at worst on the Giants D this season.
Grade: B+
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Maason Smith, LSU
The 6-foot-5, 306-pound defensive tackle is an amazing athlete, but he hasn't shown the production or consistency yet to go along with the body. This type of traits-based prospect is right up GM Trent Baalke's alley, though, so this isn't exactly a surprising pick for the Jaguars.
Grade: B-
49. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Another talented DT off the board, Kris Jenkins is the son of a Pro Bowl defensive tackle and should have a long career himself in the National Football League. With Lou Anarumo as his DT, Jenkins could unlock another level to his game and really become a stud like his dad.
Grade: B+
50. Washington Commanders: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
Another pick, another Wolverine defender off the board. Mike Sainristil used to be a WR, so he has excellent ball skills. He is a little small at 5-foot-9, so he is likely a nickel corner in the future, but the Commanders need secondary help, and this is a solid pick at this point in the NFL draft after the huge run on CBs at the beginning of this round.
Grade: B
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Wrestlers make good centers, and Zach Frazier was a heck of a wrestler in addition to being a solid center. The Steelers' offensive line has been a work in progress for a while now, so adding to that unit to protect Russell Wilson (or Justin Feilds) makes sense. Frazier is probably just a center, so this pick doesn't help anywhere else, but that's not a terrible thing.
Grade: B+
52. Indianapolis Colts: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Frankly, Adonai Mitchell is the better of the two Texas wide receivers coming out, and if Xavier Worthy didn't set a 40-yard dash record, Mitchell may have gone higher. At 6-goot-2, 205 pounds, he only ran a tenth of a second slower than Worthy, which shows what type of athleticism Micthell has. Apparently, there are some character concerns (according to Ian Rapoport on the NFL Network broadcast), but he is a real talent, and a good pick for the Colts at this point to help Anthony Richardson.
Grade: B+
53. Washington Commanders: TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Ben Sinnott is a versatile move tight end who can play fullback, h-back, or in-line tight end. That type of flexibility will be a big bonus for a rookie quarterback like Jaden Daniels. This isn't a great TE draft by any means, but Sinnott has a chance to be a safety blanket for his new QB, and that's a valuable player.
Grade: B
54. Cleveland Browns: DE Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Michael Hall Jr. is a bit undersized for the middle of the line, and the fact is Hall doesn't have a ton of production no matter where on the line he plays. There are some tools here that could turn into a good NFL player, but there is a lot of work to do to get those tools to turn into production.
Grade: C+
55. Miami Dolphins: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
This is a low-floor, high-ceiling pick for the future of the Dolphins. Right now, the 6-foot-7, 331-pound OT is probably not going to help. However, with a year of studying under Terron Armstead and Miami could have a potential franchise tackle on their hands with a mid-second-round pick this season.
Grade: B-
56. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Marshawn Kneeland is 6-foot03, 267 pounds, and has a little inside/outside flexibility, but he is best when standing up and rushing the passer. This small-school rusher is a bit of a project, but on the other side of Micah Parsons, he may be able to find some success in one-on-one matchups early in his career.
Grade: B
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
The Buccaneers needed an edge rusher, and they got a serviceable one in Chris Braswell. He's an OK player who will likely find a role in the league, but his potential to become a double-digit-sack guy just doesn't seem to be there. The EDGE class in the 2024 NFL Draft is underwhelming, but you'd still like to take a little bigger swing here than the Bucs did.
Grade: C+
58. Green Bay Packers: S Javon Bullard, Georgia
This former Bulldogs safety is a good player, but likely a situational player at the next level. He's small to be a box safety and not fast enough to play nickel or centerfield full-time. He can definitely play in the NFL with his strength and toughness, but again the Packers just love loading up on highly-drafted defenders when they need players on offense.
Grade: C+
59. Houston Texans: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
One of the best linemen left on the board, Blake Fisher is youg and developmental but still skilled enough to potentially start this year. When you have a young star QB, protecting him is paramount, so this is exactly what the Texans have to do to build around CJ Stroud.
Grade: A-
