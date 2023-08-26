The Cleveland Browns have had an interesting preseason slate of games so far, posting a 1-1-1 record through their first three contests. With their preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs set for Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs, many fans are wondering whether or not Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett will be suiting up for this game.

Watson played sparingly in the Browns' contest against the Washington Commanders, while Garrett has yet to take the field in preseason for Cleveland to this point. While it sounds like Watson will be taking the field for the Browns against the Chiefs, Garrett is expected to sit out again, meaning he won't be suiting up in a preseason game at all before the start of the 2023 campaign.

Via Mary Kay Cabot:

“As expected, Browns Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio will be among the veterans who rest today vs. the Chiefs. But Amari Cooper is expected to play, along with Elijah Moore and Deshaun Watson.”

It will be good to see Watson get a few more live action reps in with the Browns before the season gets underway, especially given how poor his first six games with Cleveland went last year. With Garrett, though, he's as good as they get on the defensive line, so there's no question that he will be ready to go for the Browns when Week 1 rolls around.

Watson is expected to play around 20-25 snaps in this one, and he will have Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore playing alongside him in this game, which will be another good opportunity to build some chemistry ahead of the regular season. So with some key offensive players set to take the field, it will be worth tuning in to see how Watson and company perform in their final tune up action.