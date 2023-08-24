Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been very impressive in the NFL preseason so far, so much so that the Browns seem content on making him their No. 2 option. In response, the Browns have officially waived quarterback Kellen Mond as of Thursday morning, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kellen Mond seeing his career with the Browns come to an end comes as no surprise with how good Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been during the preseason. Thompson-Robinson has been poised in multiple appearances, showing comfortability in the pocket as well as an elusiveness with his legs that fits the Browns style of offense.

Behind Deshaun Watson, Thompson-Robinson will be a perfect backup that the Browns should feel confident in relying upon in case something were to happen to Watson. With that being said, it is now time for Mond to try and reinvigorate his NFL career elsewhere.

Coming out of Texas A&M, Mond was a very intriguing prospect, but he has not panned out anywhere so far in the NFL. It will be very interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him given how uninspiring he has been in his few years in the league.

For the Browns, they have to be excited about their quarterback room with Watson and Thompson-Robinson as the NFL regular season is right around the corner. Watson is obviously the starting quarterback and really does not have to worry about the security of his job, but if an unfortunate injury comes his way, the Browns should be confident that Thompson-Robinson will be able to pick up the slack.