Deshaun Watson has a massive season waiting ahead for the Cleveland Browns where he needs to fulfill expectations. Luckily for him, head coach Kevin Stefanski has given him full reign to control his destiny, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“AVP [Alex Van Pelt] and Kevin [Stefanski] gave me the keys and they're letting me control a lot of things that we do on the field… that comes over time…me understanding this offense. Understanding what they want to do and what schemes we want to do in the run game and the passing game. Just being able to build that trust, build that ownership up, taking control of the offense and being on the field and being that coach and player at the same time.”

Browns fans will love to hear the ownership that Deshaun Watson is taking over the offense installed by Kevin Stefanski. Nevertheless, they will need to see results on the field before they can fully believe in Watson as their quarterback of the future. At the same time, with all of the money that the Browns have invested into Watson, Cleveland fans pretty much have to commit to Watson being their quarterback of the future.

Stay tuned into Browns training camp and the rest of the preseason for any further updates surrounding Watson and how he is taking control of the offense. If he can perform like someone who understands exactly what his coach is seeing on the field, then Browns fans can expect to see a pretty formidable offense during the 2023 campaign.