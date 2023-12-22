The Bruins start a short road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Boston Bruins start a short road trip as they face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins come into the game sitting at 19-5-6 on the year. Still, there have been some struggles as of late, as they have lost three of their last four. Last time out they faced the Minnesota Wild. After being down 1-0 in the first, David Pastrnak scored twice in the period to give the Bruins the 2-1 lead. The second period was scoreless, but Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third to tie the game, and then the Wild would take the lead on a Ryan Hartman goal. With just 1:06 left in the game, Brad Marchand tied it up on the power play. In overtime, Kaprizov would score his second of the game, and the Bruins would fall 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Jets are 19-9-3 on the year and have won seven of their last nine games. Last time out, they faced the Red Wings. The Jets struck first with a goal from Neal Pionk and would lead 1-0 after the first. Olli Maata scored in the second to tie it up, the the Jets would add three goals in the period to have a 4-1 lead going into the second intermission. Patrick Kane scored to get the game close, but after a Mark Scheifele goal, it was over, and the Jets would win 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Jets Odds

Boston Bruins: -125

Winnipeg Jets: +104

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bruins Will Win

The Bruins are scoring 3.17 goals per game this year, sitting 15th in the NHL this year. It is David Pastrnak that leads the way for them. He enters the game leading the team in goals, assists, and points on the season. Pastrnak had 19 goals on the season with 24 assists, good for 43 points. He has also been great on the power play this year, with five goals and 13 assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand sits second in goals and points. He enters the game with 13 goals and 14 assists, good for 27 points. Like Pastrnak, he has been solid on the power play, with five goals and nine assists.

The Bruins have two full lines of scorers this year. Joining the top line is Pavel Zacha. He is tied for third on the team in points this year. Zacha comes in with eight goals and 13 assists this year while having two goals and five assists this year on the power play. Joining the second rotation is Charlie Coyle. Coyle is third on the team in goals and tied for third in points. He has ten goals and 11 assists this year for his 21 points while scoring twice on the power play. Meanwhile, James van Riemsdyk is also tied for third on the team in points. He has six goals and 15 assists this year for his 21 points.

The Bruins sit seventh in the NHL this year in power play conversion. they have scored 23 times on the man-advantage, and that is good for a 24.5 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are the best in the NHL when on the penalty kill. The Bruins have an 87.5 percent success rate when man down this year.

Jeremy Swaymann is the scheduled start for the Bruins in this one. He is 9-1-4 on the ear with a 2.06 goals against average and a .933 save percentage. His goal-against average ranks third in the NHL while his save percentage is tied for first. This month he has started three times, saving 89 of 94 shots. That is good for a .947 save percentage and a 1.62 goals against average. Still, the Bruins have not supported him well as he is 1-02 on the month.

Why The Jets Will Win

The Jets are 12th in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.43 goals per game this year. The Jets are still without their leading goal scorer Kyle Connor, who will miss six to eight weeks total. He had 17 goals and 11 assists before going out. The Jets still have Mark Scheifele, who leads the team in points this year, while also being the active goals leader He comes into the game with 12 goals on the year and 22 assists. That gives him 34 points. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play, with four goals and five assists on the year.

Joining him in scoring well is Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti. Ehlers comes into the game with 11 goals on the year and 14 assists. Still, he has struggled on the power play with no goals and just two assists. Perfetti comes in with ten goals and 11 assists. He has been solid on the power play with four goals and two assists. Setting a lot of the scoring up is defenseman John Morrissey. He enters the game with just five goals, but has 23 assists, making him tied for second on the tram with 28 points this year. Further, he has a goal and seven assists on the power play.

The Jet's power play has not been great this year. They have scored just 16 times and sit 24th in the NHL in success rate at 16.7 percent. The Jets have also struggled when down a man this year. On the penalty kill they asit 27th in the NHL with just a 74.5 percent success rate.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in the goal today for the Jets. He is 15-6-2 on the year with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Hellebuyck continues to perform well. In his last 11 games, he has given up just three goals in a game once, and that was the last time out. Still, he has not given up three goals in regulation since November 14th against the Devils.

Final Bruins-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are the better team in this game, but Connor Hellebuyck will keep this game tight. He has been playing great and showing he is one of the best in the NHL this year. He is also facing off with Jeremy Swaymann who joins him as one of the best in the league. Both of these teams can score goals but prefer to play a defensive style of hockey. With that, the best play in this game is on the total. Take the under in this one.

Final Bruins-Jets Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-104)