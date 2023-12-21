The Red Wings have lost seven of their last eight games.

The Detroit Red Wings were once in a very promising position this season. However, their recent run of games has seriously put the team's ability to contend into question. Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and company have lost seven of their last eight games. And that includes a crushing loss on the road to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

After the game, Larkin and Seider both addressed the media. Larkin was extremely straightforward while refusing to make excuses for his team's dip in form. “It’s spiraling right now,” Larkin said, via USA Today. “It’s a lot of hockey, but we don’t make excuses. We had to come in here and find a way, and we didn’t. We found the opposite way.”

Seider also didn't make any excuses. In fact, he admitted that Detroit didn't work hard enough against the Jets. “If you look at the goals they scored today, they really didn’t have to work very hard for them,” the Red Wings star said, via USA Today. “We were just kind of giving Grade-A chances to them and obviously that will hurt you.”

Why Red Wings, Dylan Larkin have struggled

These struggles began back on December 7. That game was meant to be a point of celebration, as future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane made his team debut. And it started off well as Detroit raced out to a 4-0 lead. However, San Jose back all the way back to win in overtime 6-5.

The main issue with the Red Wings as of late, beyond on-ice mistakes, is injuries. Larkin missed time after taking a check to the head against the Ottawa Senators. JT Compher and Klim Kostin also missed time. In fact, Kostin left his return game on Monday with another injury. Goalies Alex Lyon and Ville Husso are also out of action right now.

The Red Wings are statistically one of the best offensive teams in the league. However, they've had just two games where they've scored more than three goals through this slump. When looking at games where they scored three or more, Detroit has won just one of them.

Head coach Derek Lalonde admitted that his team is in a “fragile” state right now. And Larkin echoed a similar sentiment after Wednesday's loss. The Red Wings have to stop the bleeding at some point soon if they want to remain in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Detroit is in action once again on Friday night when they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers. They then travel to take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday for their final game before Christmas.