Bryce Young: 3 best NFL Draft destinations for Alabama football star

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has become a star since bursting onto the scene in 2021. Following the conclusion of this season, he could very well be the first name called in the 2023 NFL draft.

Young has all the makings of a star at the NFL level. His game is near perfect, and the only flaw typically found is his size. While he comes in at six foot tall, he weighs under 200 pounds and has a lean frame. Many have doubted his ability to stay healthy in the NFL. But so far during his time in the SEC, he has held up for the most part.

Last season, his first year as a starter, Young was arguably the best passer in college football. On his way to leading the Crimson Tide to a trip to the National Championship, Young threw for 4,872 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. With his on-field success, Bryce Young also took home the Heisman Trophy.

Through the start of the new season, Young and the Crimson Tide have had far more close encounters than they did in the year prior. Even so, the star quarterback has looked solid once again.

In the five games that he has appeared in, Young has thrown for 1,202 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

More impressively, Young has begun to make plays on the ground. He has rushed for 154 yards on just 18 carries, bringing his average yards per rush to 8.6. With this, he has already exceeded his numbers on the ground through each of his first two seasons.

In Week 5, Young suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder. This held him out of Alabama’s Week 6 contest against Texas A&M.

Young seems set to return in Week 7 against Tennessee. A strong performance in this game could lead to Young gaining the lead over Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud who has also stood out this season.

If Young can bounce back from his injury and string together another elite season, he could be on course to be a top pick. Wherever he lands, he will be expected to take that franchise to the promised land.

When looking at ideal landing spots for the Alabama quarterback, there are a few places where he could thrive instantly. Landing in a good situation could be exactly what he needs.

Here are three of the best destinations for Bryce Young

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense has looked elite at times throughout this season. The offense is currently averaging a league-high 28 points per game. Along with this, they are averaging 423.6 yards per game.

The Lions have found success through both the air and the ground. In the passing game, they are averaging 260.4 per game. On the ground, they are rushing for 151.4 yards per game. And they are doing this with an offense that is at less than 100%. Running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have both missed time this season.

At the moment, former number-one overall pick Jared Goff is leading the charge for the Lions. He has looked solid, throwing for 1,355 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. He ranks in the top ten in both yards and touchdowns.

The issue with Goff is that he may not line up with the Lions rebuild. He is already 27 years old. This wouldn’t be the case with Bryce Young.

The Lions have been sure to establish a potentially elite core on the offensive side of the ball. St. Brown is just 22 years old. Swift is just 23. And they have what could very well be the best offensive line in football blocking for them.

While the defense is a problem, the offense has all the makings of an elite unit. With Young leading the charge, they could be in a great position.

2. Indianapolis Colts

Since the untimely retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts have found themselves in search of a quarterback. Over the past three seasons, they have taken their chances with proven veteran quarterbacks. Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan have all served as QB1 for the team.

The issue with the consistent additions of quarterbacks is that the team plays themselves out of a position to draft a franchise cornerstone. They are good enough to be competitive, but not a Super Bowl contender.

Through the first five games of the season, they sit at 2-2-1. They have struggled to be productive on the offensive side of the ball.

If problems persist, it could be the season when they are finally able to add a franchise quarterback.

Bryce Young could potentially fit seamlessly into this offense. The Colts have arguably the best running back in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor. At wide receiver, they have a proven talent in Michael Pittman and an exciting rookie in Alec Pierce.

Young could become the quarterback of the future for this team, something that they haven’t had since the day that Andrew Luck walked away.

1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders could very well be one of the best destinations for a young quarterback. On both offense and defense, they have assembled elite young talent.

Many of the issues that the team have faced have come from within. The offensive line has struggled heavily this season and injuries have hurt them on both sides of the ball.

In turn, the Commanders have struggled to be productive. They currently sit at 2-4 and are in sole possession of last place in the NFC North.

Carson Wentz is currently serving as the Commanders starter but the team could move on this off-season. While they did select North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, that may not be enough to make them not take a chance on a quarterback of Young’s caliber.

If the Commanders added Young, they would be putting him into an offense that can compete right now. With solid pass catchers in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson, he would have more than enough options to throw to.

In the backfield, Bryce Young would also have a solid one-two punch with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

The NFC East looks to have undergone a severe rebuild during the offseason. And to the start of this campaign, the Commanders are the only team not in the mix. Adding Young could be what helps take them over the top.