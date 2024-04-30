Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe was on the podcast “Bussin' With The Boys” and talked about his collegiate career so far with the Crimson Tide and what he is looking to accomplish this upcoming season. However, there was a part in the show where he talked about the time he was benched for the game against the USF Bulls and his reaction towards that decision.
The event of him getting benched came after the loss in Week 2 when the Crimson Tide lost to the Texas Longhorns where Milroe threw for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Consequently, while there could be some players that take that negatively, the Sophomore signal-caller said it was “one of the greatest things” that happened to him.
“It was a process,” Milroe said. “I think that’s one of the greatest things that could’ve happened to me was that time right there.”
“I learned a lot about myself and I learned about how to truly get through adversity. A lot of people can see adversity and fear from it. I changed my perspective to face everything and rise,” Milroe continued.
Milroe talks about focusing on what he can control
When it came to that Alabama football game against the USF Bulls, they would win 17-3, but it would be the lowest offensive scoring game of the season. Milroe would come roaring back from adversity and had an exciting season where he threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 531 yards and scored the ball 12 times.
“Throughout that journey, all I did was lean on my supporting cast that was around me and not any external factors,” Milroe said. “When you look at external factors, they can waver you away from your goals. That’s something that I took pride in. Not really looking at external factors and not worrying about things that I can’t control.”
It is clear to see that Milroe took the time when he was benched and did not use it to mope around and drown in his sorrows, but use it to better his craft. Subsequently, he even said on the podcast that instead of focusing on the “things that are uncontrollable,” he honed in on aspects that he can control which he mentioned are his “attitude around my teammates.”
“During that time, you can look at a lot of things that are uncontrollable instead of the things that are controllable,” Milroe said. “What I can control is my attitude around my teammates. What I can control is how long I’m in the film room. I can control what I’m eating and my body, I can control how prepared I am if I was going in the game, I can control how great of a teammate I am throughout the process.”
Milroe looking to have a great next season with the Crimson Tide
After the USF game, Milroe would lead the Alabama football team to 10 straight wins after and even found themselves in the top four leading them to the college football playoffs. The Texas native doubled down on his mindset by saying that the one goal for him during that time when he got benched was looking at “how I can benefit from this situation.”
“It’s a lot of things that I can control instead of the uncontrollable. The uncontrollable is the decision to bench me,” Milroe said. “I look at the controllable, look at how I can benefit from this situation. To look at it, there were some things that I did to improve as a player. Prove my mindset, strengthen my mindset. Seeing who was truly for me and not against me.”
All in all, the Crimson Tide's season would end at the Rose Bowl where the Michigan Wolverines, who ended up being national champions, beat them on Jan. 1 in overtime, 27-20. However, Milroe looks to have another great season as this time, the Alabama football team will be under Kalen DeBoer and not Nick Saban.