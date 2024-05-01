Highly touted prospect Great Osobor landed at the Kentucky campus as he ponders his next move in his college basketball career.
The former Utah State forward made himself available through the transfer portal following the departure of the program's former coach Danny Sprinkle to Washington.
Osobor, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, normed per-game averages of 36.0 minutes, 17.7 points with 9.0 rebounds, while starting in all of Utah State's 35 teams to lead them to the regular season title last year.
Great Osobor makes Kentucky campus visit together with top shooting guard prospect
Osobor made his visit to the Kentucky campus, alongside former Dayton two-guard Koby Brea, according to KSR. Kentucky basketball has long considered the 6-foot-8 prospect, who is ranked as the fifth-best transfer portal prospect by On3.
Other schools also considered by Osobor include Louisville, Texas Tech, and Washington, the KSR report added and confirmed by Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68. Reigning national champions UConn and Arizona are also seen as great potential landing spots for Osobor.
On offense, the potential addition of Osobor would add a low-post threat inside the shaded lane for Kentucky basketball, particularly with his rebounding and effective 57.7% shooting last season. Should the Wildcats also nab Brea, a career 43.4% three-point shooter with Dayton, this will form a deadly inside-out threat for the Wildcats.
Osobor will also be a gem on the defensive end, with the big man having the right timing to nab steals and swat shots away from the basket. During the 2023-24 season, Osobor logged multiple steals in 17 games and multiple blocks in 14 games. He hit a career-high of four blocks in a game three times in the past campaign.
Kentucky basketball eyes Great Osobor in rebuild
Kentucky basketball is aiming to make a big splash in recruitment by nabbing both Great Osobor and Koby Brea from the transfer portal as the program is rebuilding under new Head Coach Mark Pope. Pope, a former Wildcat, took over the reins from John Calipari, who departed the program after 15 seasons.
The departure of Calipari was evident on the Wildcats as they lost a handful of players to the transfer portal, as well as the release of two highly touted prospects from their National Letter of Intent.
Among the prospects Kentucky will be missing out on is Boogie Fland, who originally committed with the Wildcats under Calipari, but later diverted to Arkansas. The departure of Calipari also saw the decommitment of Jayden Quaintance, who was ranked 14th in ESPN's Top 100 list for the Class of 2024.
Meanwhile, DJ Wagner entered the transfer portal after one season in Lexington, following the likes of Aaron Bradshaw, Zvonimir Ivisic, Adou Thiero, and Joey Hart.