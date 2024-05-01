Prime Video has renewed its Alex Cross series for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Amazon's streaming platform has ordered season two of Cross, starring Aldis Hodge as the titular character. The show is based on James Patterson's best-selling series about Alex Cross, an African-American detective and forensic psychologist who studies killers to catch them. The series has been renewed ahead of its release. The premiere date hasn't been announced.
Alex Cross gets season 2 ahead of premiere
The streamer has also announced the casting of Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard and Jeanine Mason for season two. Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford and Siobhan Murphy will star with Hodge in the first season.
Prime Video hasn't commented on the news.
In October 2022, the streaming platform ordered the Cross series. It had been in development for more than two years. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, which also produced Reacher and Jack Ryan — two of Prime Video's biggest releases.
The Alex Cross series began in 1993 and currently has 32 books. The most recent release is last year's Alex Cross Must Die. The first novel, Along Came A Spider, was adapted into a feature film starring Morgan Freeman. The series' second book, Kiss The Girls, was released first in 1997, which also starred Freeman. Tyler Perry played the title character in the 2012 movie Alex Cross, which was based on the 12th book released in 2006, Cross.
Book series vs. streaming series
In the book series, Alex Cross has a Ph.D. in Psychology from Johns Hopkins University. He has worked for the Washington D.C. Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Cross is a widower whose wife was killed by an assassin. He now has to raise their two children. His best friend, John Sampson (Mustafa), is also his partner at the DCPD and FBI.
In the upcoming streaming series, Eggold plays Ed Ramsey, a Midwestern transplant to D.C. who has carved out his own space among the social and political worlds of the nation's capital. Tal plays Kayla Craig, an FBI agent determined to recruit Cross into the bureau and aims to be seen as his equal as an investigator. Gill plays Bobby Trey, a Louisiana native and former police officer now working for Ramsey.
Mumford plays Shannon Witmer, an aspiring artist who starts a romantic relationship with Ramsey. Murphy plays Tania Hightower, a journalist for the Washington Post whose beat includes D.C.'s political scandals.
The Alex Cross movies have not fared well at the box office. The first two starring Freeman are considered very loose adaptations of the books. In Along Came a Spider, much of the plot was changed, while Kiss the Girls changed almost the entire story. The 2011 movie scored a 32% Tomatometer and a more generous 50% audience rating. The 1997 movie scored the same Tomatometer, but a better audience rating at 62%.
However, Perry's 2012 film received the lowest score among the Alex Cross movies at 11% Tomatometer and 47% audience rating. It was also considered a minor box office bomb, earning only $34 million on a $35 million budget.
Here's to hoping that the Prime Video series will fare better.