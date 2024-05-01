Tyrese Maxey saved the Philadelphia 76ers from elimination by scoring seven points in the final 25 seconds of regulation, including an incredible Hail Mary 3-pointer to send his team into overtime against the New York Knicks:
Reaction immediately began to pour in:
“One of the biggest 3s in recent Sixers memory – more so if they come back and win,” X user Witty wrote. User LLTOG added, “Boy say he wasn’t goin home tonight!!!”
Skuba Steve added, “Gotta love playoff basketball.” Meanwhile, Dunk that Lob shared “I’ve seen enough, he’s a super star”
Josh Reynolds furthered, “Tyrese Maxey with an absolutely legendary playoff performance at MSG… 7 points in 11 seconds to save the season LOOK WHERE HE PULLED THIS FROM. ARE YOU F***ING KIDDING ME?!?! Finished with 46 & absolutely zero calls. The definition of a stud. WHAT A WIN.”
John Clark furthered, “Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points in the fourth-quarter and OT! Playoff career high 46! Maxey Square Garden”
Philly Sports Sufferer noted, “TYRESE MAXEY SAVES THE SIXERS SEASON WITH A LOGO THREE OH MY GODDDDD”
StatMamba also highlighted, “The only players in 76ers history to score 45+ PTS when facing elimination: Wilt Chamberlain Tyrese Maxey.” Meanwhile, McSweeny wrote, “You'll never forget where you were when Tyrese Maxey broke the Garden’s heart. Sixers.”
76ers force Game 6 with stunning overtime win
Maxey finished with a playoff career-high 46 and led the 76ers to a 112-106 overtime victory over the Knicks on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series.
Joel Embiid finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the 76ers
The 76ers trailed by six points with 28 seconds left in regulation before Maxey pulled out a comeback that brought back memories of now TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller's eight points in nine seconds for Indiana at Madison Square Garden in 1995.
First, Maxey converted a four-point play with 25 seconds remaining to cut it to two, and after Josh Hart made one of two free throws, pulled up from 35 feet to tie it at 97 with eight seconds left in front of a shocked crowd that was ready to celebrate the Knicks' second straight trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Jalen Brunson scored 40 points for the Knicks but had a costly end of game turnover late in the overtime period. He went up for a 3-point attempt when 76ers forward Nic Batum closed out on him. Brunson looked to adjust and pass the ball to Isaiah Hartenstein, but the Knicks' big man had just cut to the rim to try and secure the rebound.
The 76ers will look to even the series and force a Game 7 on Thursday night from Philadelphia.