By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being without two key players on offense for their Week 13 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Saturday, and 10 different players were issued an injury designation. Among them, wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron Brate (illness) each were listed as questionable for Tampa Bay’s Monday Night Football clash with New Orleans.

On Gage’s part, he is still nursing the nagging hamstring injury that he suffered during the Week 7 road defeat to the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers have since maintained a conservative stance on the wideout’s ailment, as they ruled him out from their last four games.

Gage featured in all three of the Buccaneers’ scheduled practice sessions ahead of Week 13, including being a full participant on Saturday.

On the other hand, Brate is dealing with an illness, which sidelined him from practice on Thursday and Friday, although he managed to be a full participant in practice on Saturday.

For now, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is waiting to see whether Brate will be ready to go against New Orleans.

“He looked a little better,” Bowles said during a press conference on Saturday. “He was sick, so he looked a little better today. [We’ve] got to get some more fluids in him, see how he feels on [Monday].”

The Buccaneers head into Week 13 with an eye on staying put in first place in the NFC South standings.