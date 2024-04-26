The New England Patriots found their next quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they still have to strengthen the offense around him on Day 2.
As Eliot Wolf and the Patriots prepare to head back to Foxborough for the second of the day draft, here are six players they should target in Rounds 2 and 3.
Texas WR Adonai Mitchell
While seven receivers went in the first round, Mitchell wasn't one of them, which might have been one of the bigger surprises of the night. Most mock drafts had the Texas standout being a first-round selection, but several wide receiver-needy teams opted to go elsewhere late Thursday.
So, the Patriots have the opportunity to add one of the best “X” receivers in this year's class. Mitchell was actually more of a big-play receiver at Texas this past season than first-round pick Xavier Worthy, recording 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Mitchell's 6-foot-2 frame and 4.34 40 time should help carry that production into the NFL.
83% of Adonai Mitchell’s catches this season have resulted in first downs or touchdowns. Just added another.
Now up to 9 TD catches this year.

Oregon WR Troy Franklin
Another potential option at No. 34, Franklin was also a big-play receiver for the Ducks. He had 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns, routinely turning short passes into long gains as he had 17.1 yards per reception.
Franklin's catch radius has been praised by scouts as his 6-foot-2 size should help him at the next level.
We are one day away from the 2024 #NFLDraft, who is that one player you hope your team drafts?
For me I hope the Bills make a splash for a WR, either a trade (up or vet) or sitting and getting Troy Franklin.

BYU OT Kinglsey Suamataia
If the Patriots want to bulk their offensive line with their first selection on Friday, Suamataia is the answer. The BYU product was ranked third on The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman’s annual athletic “Freaks List” in college football for his speed at his size (he ran a 5.04 40-yard dash at the combine). He also only gave up two sacks over the last two seasons, splitting time at left tackle and right tackle during that time, per PFF.
New England still has a glaring need at left tackle. Drafting Suamataia is probably the best way they address that in the draft.
UNC WR Devontez Walker
Looking at the Patriots' Round 3 pick (No. 68), they could best use that selection by reuniting their new quarterback with a receiver of his from college. While Walker only played eight games with Maye due to a bizarre eligibility issue, he had 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.
Walker mostly played on the outside in college, making him another intriguing option for New England to address a position of need. His 6-foot-2 frame and 4.36 40 time certainly make him more enticing.
Make that TD No. 2️⃣ for Tez Walker 😤

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley
Corley was a productive receiver at Western Kentucky. He had a 101-catch, 1,293-yard season in 2022 before his numbers took a slight dip in 2023, recording 79 receptions for 984 yards. But he still had 11 touchdowns, matching the total he had the year prior.
Corley was mostly a slot receiver at Western Kentucky, but the Patriots can use whatever help they can get at the position for their new quarterback.
Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher
If the Patriots want to wait until Round 3 to help their offensive line, Fisher seems like a likely option.
Fisher was primarily a right tackle in college with Joe Alt commanding the left side. But Notre Dame actually recruited Fisher to be a left tackle, starting him there for his first start in college before a knee injury sidelined him.
So, Fisher seems like he can play left tackle in the league. He certainly has the size for it, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 310 pounds. He allowed eight sacks and 18 pressures over the last two years, which isn't necessarily elite. But as the 2024 season sets up to be a development year for the Patriots, Fisher could be the perfect player to develop.