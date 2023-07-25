Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is now the latest player to post cryptic messages on social media amid contract drama. While White has reported to Bucs training camp, this is no indication that he's happy with his current situation or even wants to be there.

White had previously requested a trade because he and the Bucs couldn't come to terms on a long term deal, however Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht shot it down and has said that White will not be traded. The Bucs opted to exercise White's 5th-year option, so he currently has one year left on his rookie deal.

White has most recently taken his frustrations to Instagram, where he posted a message that he was accused of taking from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which stated “Some ppl threw dirt on my name while others have given flowers. The thing is, it was all a garden to me … I grew from it,” per Greg Auman of FOX Sport's official Twitter account.

Not sure when Devin White will speak with reporters, but he’s posting deep thoughts on Instagram today as he reports to Bucs training camp: pic.twitter.com/3hXenOSSkU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

White also posted cryptic messages earlier this offseason at the conclusion of his 4th season, but cleared up confusion. He has yet to explain the meaning behind his latest posts.

Unlike the situation with Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs, it's more expected that White would report for training camp given that he would otherwise be subjected to fines since he is still under contract.

The Buccaneers drafted Devin White 5th overall in 2019 out of LSU, and White has been an integral part of the team's defense ever since. The 2020 second team All-Pro player was part of a defense which held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to just nine points in a Super Bowl victory.