The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering an offseason of uncertainty, and it seems like a rebuild is right around the corner for them. That could result in some key players leaving this offseason, and one player fans feared was heading out the exit door was star linebacker Devin White. White is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but he made some cryptic posts on social media that made fans think his time with the team was coming to an end.

White has turned himself into one of the best young linebackers in the game early on in his career, but with the Buccaneers rebuilding, it was fair to wonder if he would be leaving soon. White’s tweets certainly raised suspicion, but he took a moment to clear them up on Monday afternoon in an effort to ease the concerns of Bucs nation.

Reflecting on how fast my first four years went by, def a thanks to Bucs fans “good & mean ones lol😂” The upside is scary 💪🏾 https://t.co/Z0KXpHmtwH — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) March 6, 2023

This is great news for the Buccaneers, as this means there will likely be one less star leaving the team this offseason. They have already seen Tom Brady retire this offseason, and considering their dire salary cap situation, the Bucs don’t have a lot of options when it comes to improving their team. Luckily, they won’t have to worry about replacing White it seems.

This may end up being a brief victory for Tampa Bay, as White is only under contract for one more season and could command a massive deal when he hits the open market. For now, though, the Bucs won’t be looking too far down the line, and likely will be thrilled to see White clear up his worrying tweets here.