That’s that. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White requested a trade from the team on Tuesday in the hopes of receiving a long-term contract elsewhere. The Buccaneers, who picked up White’s fifth-year option in 2022, reportedly do not want to trade the Super Bowl champion defender.

But now it’s official, as Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked about White’s trade request. The Tampa Bay executive responded by saying the team has “no intention” of trading White, per Scott Smith of the team’s website.

Licht added that the team has “all the respect in the world for Devin.”

White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has made a Pro Bowl and a won a Super Bowl in four seasons with the Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old has three seasons with 120 tackles and 15 quarterback hits, the only three such seasons in NFL history.

Needless to say, he is regarded as one of the best at his position in the league, as well as a true anchor on Tampa Bay’s defense.

But White, who posted messages on his Instagram that appeared to indicate his time with the Buccaneers was nearing an end, seemed to have an uncertain future in March.

Add in the frustration with contract talks, as well as the trade request, and no one would blame Buccaneers fans if they were ready to say goodbye to White.

But given Jason Licht’s comments, it appears that no goodbye will be necessary for Buccaneers fans.

Devin White isn’t going to be traded.