Tom Brady gets even luckier with latest Chris Godwin injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a massive Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, but they remain without a key offense weapon for Tom Brady: Wide receiver Chris Godwin. He tore his ACL in Week 15 last year.

While his status for the season opener is still up in the air, the latest footage of Godwin is certainly a promising sign. He was seen without a knee brace on Monday morning and appeared to be moving around rather well. Via Joey Knight:

Encouraging image on this Labor Day morning: Chris Godwin still in a non-contact jersey, but no sign of a knee brace. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/EGxIUcqZ2t — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) September 5, 2022

Chris Godwin is still in a practice jersey though and unless he gets first-team reps before the weekend, the wideout will likely be unavailable. The Buccaneers have no shortage of weapons for the time being though after a busy offseason. Tampa signed Russell Gage, Kyle Rudolph, and Julio Jones. Of course, they still have the always productive Mike Evans, too.

Godwin had another solid campaign in 2021, grabbing 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns, serving as one of TB12’s top targets. Once he does in fact return to the fold, this offense is going to be frightening. For now, though, the focus is on Godwin to get back to 100% and be able to go full throttle as the Bucs hope to make a run at a Super Bowl in 2022. Their first game against the Cowboys will be a good test and should be a high-scoring affair between the top two offenses from a year ago.

Chris Godwin continues to trend in the right direction and that will surely please Tom Brady.