Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin gets a pivotal injury update from Todd Bowles ahead of 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers capped off their three-game preseason schedule on Saturday, and in the end, wide receiver Chris Godwin ended up not playing in a single contest this month.

Godwin has been sidelined since suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury during the 2021 regular season. He made his long-awaited return to practice earlier in the month, as Buccaneers team officials decided against placing him on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp. While the veteran wideout has taken part in individual and 11-on-11 drills, he has yet to receive the green light to feature in full-contact drills.

The attention for the Buccaneers now shifts to preparing for their Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys and also on whether Godwin could make a return to action in this contest.

From Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ standpoint, he is still waiting to receive word from the team’s medical staff on just when Godwin can return to the field. He did allude during a press conference on Sunday that once he gets a “full green light” on this matter, the veteran wideout will suit up for Tampa Bay in the regular season.

“They’ll know better than I will, so better safe than sorry,” Bowles said. “We never want to put him out there early before it’s time, but at the same time, if he is healthy, he is 100 percent, and they give me a full green light – you’ve got to go. … We will wait and see until clearance is 100 percent.

“When that is 100 percent – he still has to take the hit. He understands that and we understand that.”

Bowles was also asked during the press conference whether Godwin may be able to play against the Cowboys on Sept. 11. He made clear that the team is taking a “day-by-day” approach to this injury dilemma.

“We’re just going to take it day-by-day,” Bowles said. “He’s still in the brace. The doctors are still monitoring him and we’re just monitoring his progress right now. We are not trying to rush him. He will be ready when is ready, but we will be glad to have him out there when he is.”

In the case that Godwin ends up being ruled out for Week 1, quarterback Tom Brady will at the least have the likes of wideouts Mike Evans and Julio Jones to rely on for the opening game of the campaign.