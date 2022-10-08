Tom Brady is pretty banged up right now. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback is currently dealing with a minor injury on his right shoulder as well as an issue with his right thumb. He was able to practice on Thursday and Friday, though, and the team’s most recent injury report has presented itself as good news for both Brady and the Bucs.

As reported by Myles Simmons of PFT, Tom Brady officially has no injury status for Tampa’s Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. This means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, Brady should be good to go. Also, this is TB12 we’re talking about here, so if there was any doubt as to his playing status for Week 5, then all that should be thrown out the window now.

Buccaneers fans will love to hear this news following their team’s rather lackluster performance last week. Patrick Mahomes put on a show as the Kansas City Chiefs emerged with a 41-31 win over Brady and the Bucs. A relatively easy matchup against the Falcons should be a good opportunity for Tampa Bay to get back to winning ways.

It is worth noting, however, that Brady will likely be without at least two of his weapons against the Falcons with both Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman tagged as questionable. Jones will potentially be facing off against his former team for the first time, but his chances of suiting up on Sunday don’t look very good right now.

The good news is that Brady should have both Chris Godwin and Russell Gage available with both receivers expected to play against the Falcons.