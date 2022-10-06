Tom Brady stiff-arms injury concerns with latest actions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries since before the 2022 season even began. Arguably the most important player on their team in Tom Brady picked up a couple of knocks in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the alarms began going off when it reported that Brady didn’t take in Tampa’s practice on Wednesday.

Brady appeared to suffer injuries to his right shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand against Kansas City. The fact that he sat out practice on Wednesday wasn’t necessarily unprecedented, but it did raise some concern that Brady may have potentially been dealing with injuries that were more serious than initially expected. Those concerns were washed away today when Brady was seen throwing at practice today like he normally would.

Tom Brady back at practice today and throwing as normal. Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman continue to practice. Didn’t see Logan Ryan, Cam Brate or Akiem Hicks. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 6, 2022

Buccaneers fans will surely breathe a sigh of relief seeing Brady return to practice today. Brady has typically played through injuries before, but the lack of information on these injuries left fans fearing the worst. Luckily, it seems like Brady will be good to go for the Buccaneers Week 5 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Whether or not Brady will have his full complement of offensive weapons for this contest against the Falcons remains to be seen, but truthfully, he shouldn’t need everyone available to take down Atlanta. As long as Brady is under center, the Buccaneers will be favored to walk away from their Week 5 contest with a win. And luckily for them, it seems like Brady’s injuries won’t end up keeping him off the field for their upcoming contest.