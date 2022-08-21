Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers is imminent

Tom Brady has been MIA for quite some time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has dealt with personal issues. Looks like his time away from the team is all but over soon.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Brady will be back sometime this week, with a high probability that it’s as early as Monday.

#Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I’m told tomorrow is the expected day he returns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2022

Brady had been gone from the Buccaneers training camp since the second week of August with the expectation that he would return in the next 10 days or so. We’re a little past that point now which lines up to when he was expected to return.

The absence was one that wasn’t a surprise, at least the the Buccaneers brass as it was one that was reportedly discussed even before training camp. The exact nature of Tom Brady’s departure hasn’t been made clear, but it’s been emphasized that it isn’t one concerning the health of the QB or his family.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment in Tom Brady’s return is that it likely ends the speculation that he was actually competing on The Masked Singer as one of the secret celebrity guests. Brady being up on stage crooning or strutting his stuff while his teammates revved each other up at practice would’ve certainly been a hilarious scenario – one that like only Brady, and maybe Aaron Rodgers could pull off in the entire NFL.

But on a serious note, having Brady back is certainly a book for the Buccaneers who are looking to right the ship and get back to the Super Bowl after an early exit last season.