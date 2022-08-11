Surprising details of Tom Brady’s Buccaneers training camp absence, revealed

Early Thursday morning, news surfaced that Tom Brady was leaving Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp through at least the end of next week. The Bucs are right in the middle of training camp and joint practices, so this certainly raised some eyebrows. Brady will obviously not be available for either of the two preseason games during that time period.

The news prompted people to wonder whether this was an emergency of some sort. His mother has reportedly been battling health issues, causing concern. Well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport addressed those concerns on The Pat McAfee Show.

"To my knowledge Tom Brady & his family are fine & it's not a medical emergency.. the best description I got was it's important to find a work/life balance" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AmMn4Gr2RC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2022

“Here’s everything I know about this. It was planned. No one is worried. He (Brady) is fine. To my knowledge, it is not a medical emergency related to him or, I believe, anyone close to him. The best description I got about this was that it is important to find a work-life balance,” Rapoport said.

He went on to talk about how Brady knows the scheme already. He was not going to be playing in either preseason game either way.

It sounds like Tom Brady had informed the team when coming out of retirement that he had something planned with his family in August. If there is any player in the NFL that has earned that right, it would be Brady.

He is entering his 23rd year in the NFL. Brady has played at such a high level for so long, it’s not the end of the world if he misses time in camp.