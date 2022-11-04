The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t a very good team right now, and there’s no denying that this side needs a lot of work if they want to stay relevant in the league this season. It comes as no surprise that the Bucs have been under scrutiny amid their poor performances of late, and unfortunately for him, the spotlight has now been shined on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White.

White has been subjected to some heavy criticism, particularly for his effort — or lack thereof — during the Buccaneers’ Week 8 loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. White was called out for his apparent shortcomings, which included a harsh assessment from former Buc Warren Sapp. White has since reacted to the criticism:

“I don’t got no response to that. People that know football know what is going on,” White said (h/t Josh Alper of PFT). “I was on the far side of the field on our sideline from my coverage and the play happened on their sideline. I took off running, obviously I wasn’t running fastest over there. My teammates know what’s going on. What comes with me on the field is effort.”

White then took to Twitter to respond to a specific tweet that was still related to Sapp’s criticism. The Buccaneers captain explained his side while also revealing that he’s already spoken to his teammates about it:

“Let’s dead this Greg, the play happened bro, I play a lot of snaps & I’m in chase mode 24/7 I got a lil more fatigue than normal because of that long series! But I gotta be way better for my teammates and that’s what I meant by my teammates know. I apologized,” White wrote in his tweet.

The GOAT himself has now reacted to this whole situation, and Tom Brady showed his unwavering support to the embattled White:

“It’s gonna take all of us. We got you @DevinWhite__40” Brady responded.

It was a brief message from TB12, but there’s no denying that this will have a significant impact on the issue at hand.

The Buccaneers are clearly struggling right now, and as Brady exemplified here, it’s integral that the team comes together to face the adversity as a single unit.