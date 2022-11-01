‘I’m glad it’s unfamiliar’: Tom Brady gets real on silver lining of Buccaneers’ ugly slump

Thursday night’s 27-22 loss against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens marked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ third straight defeat. It was also their fifth loss in eight games, as Tom Brady and Co. stare at a 3-5 record near the halfway point of the season.

Right now, however, Brady isn’t going to be throwing in the towel. He may throw out the occasional tablet, but it is clear that the Buccaneers superstar quarterback isn’t going to be giving up on his squad anytime soon (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar,” Brady said on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we’ve put a lot into winning, just like every team does. And no one’s feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that and we’ve got to go change it. So I think the attitude is, there’s no surrender. There’s nobody that’s backing down from the challenge. We’ve faced adversity before. We all have. You face adversity in your professional life. You face adversity in other aspects of life. It all builds resilience and you learn how to deal with the adversities and hopefully they make you stronger.”

Speaking of adversity, Brady is facing a completely different challenge in his personal life — perhaps none bigger than anything he’s encountered in his 45 years of existence. The seven-time Super Bowl champ just recently finalized his divorce with Giselle Bundchen, who was his wife for 13 years and the mother of their two kids together. Both Bundchen and Brady have spoken out about their “amicable” divorce, but there’s no denying that the Buccaneers QB is going through a rough patch right now.

Be that as it may, you can always rely on Tom Brady to perform on the football field. At this point, he’s taking a week-by-week mentality, and this is exactly the type of mindset he hopes to imbibe on his Buccaneers teammates:

“So we’re gonna go out there this week and we’re gonna try to be the best we could be this week,” Brady continued. “Who cares what happened in the past eight weeks? Our record is what it is. We’re not changing it. We can’t change any game that we’ve had. All we can do is learn from the last eight weeks and try to apply it in a winning way this week. And, you know, it’s a big challenge for us. So we’re gonna see what we were made of. And I think time will tell all.”