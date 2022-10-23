The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, but quarterback Tom Brady does not seem too concerned about it in the grand scheme of things.

“It was one play,” said Brady in the post-game conference, per Buccaneers’ senior writer Scott Smith. “There were a lot more plays in the game.”

The Buccaneers have now fallen to 3-4 on the season after the 21-3 loss to the Panthers, a team not expected to be particularly competitive following the recent trade of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. To add insult to injury, Sunday’s loss marks only the fifth time in Brady’s career that he has been held to three or fewer points, per NFL Research, and the third such instance in his career with the Buccaneers.

The ground game of the Buccaneers did not accomplish much to help matters in Sunday’s contest either, as running backs Leonard Fournette and rookie Rachaad White combined for a measly 43 combined yards on 14 attempts between them.

Though this loss certainly stings, the Tom Brady-led offense will have a chance to rebound and get back on track on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 as they are set to face off against quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.