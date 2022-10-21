According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.

This is undoubtedly a mega-deal that changes the landscape of the NFL but, in particular, the NFC West division. McCaffrey, who played his college football in California at Stanford University, joins a 49ers squad that sits atop the division with a 3-3 record tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Though their next game is right around the corner, the 49ers are set to square off Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It will remain to be seen if McCaffrey can suit up for this contest, but follow our coverage on ClutchPoints as details emerge.

As for the Panthers, this is the second domino to fall in the franchise’s rebuilding effort. Former head coach Matt Rhule was fired following a Week 5 loss to these same 49ers that Christian McCaffrey will now be suiting up for. Next in line to inherit rushing responsibilities for the Panthers are running backs D’Onta Foreman and the second-year Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers are 1-5 this season and sit dwelling in the basement of the NFC South division. This move takes their most dominant offensive weapon off the team, so it will be a bumpy road for the Panthers as they limp to the 2022 finish line.