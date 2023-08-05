Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo loves having fun on social media. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Giannis Antetokounmpo wasted no time in making a joke about Anthony Davis' contract extension. Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to give Anthony Davis a historic $186 million contract extension, the Bucks' forward couldn't help but tweet about the new monumental deal.

Davis' extension includes a record-setting $62 million average annual value. Due to taxes, the Lakers' star won't ever see a good portion of that money. Former college basketball player and entrepreneur Andrew Petcash detailed the taxes that will be taken out of Davis' contract on Twitter. Antetokounmpo had some fun with the tweet, joking about where some of the money will be going.

Who the hell is FICA and Jock can they hoop? https://t.co/2p72jRkpND — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 5, 2023

In case the Bucks' star is uninformed, FICA stands for the Federal Insurance Contributions Act and is a U.S. federal payroll tax. The Jock tax penalizes Americans who earn money in states outside of where they live. As NBA players who earn money all across the country, both Antetokounmpo and Davis are subject to the Jock tax.

The Bucks are more interested in the contract extension that Antetokounmpo will soon be eligible to sign. Before the start of the 2023-2024 season, Antetokounmpo can add three years and approximately $173 million to his current deal. Antetokounmpo is signed through next season with a player option for the 2025-2026 campaign.

There's speculation that Antetokounmpo will decline to extend his contract, leaving open the possibility that he could leave Milwaukee if the team fails to win another championship. That would certainly be no laughing matter for the Bucks.