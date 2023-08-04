The Los Angeles Lakers and All-Star big man Anthony Davis have come to an agreement on a three-year, $186 million contract extension that will keep Davis in L.A. through 2028, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

🚨 BREAKING: Anthony Davis and the Lakers have agreed to a 3-year, $186 million contract extension, per @wojespn. AD lands the richest annual extension in NBA history at $62 million 🤑 pic.twitter.com/g0EAWHrH3w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2023

Still having two more seasons left on his current contract, Davis is now set to make $270 million with the Lakers through 2028. He now owns the richest annual extension in NBA history at an average of $62 million per year.

Davis had become eligible to sign an extension this offseason on Friday and it did not take long for the two sides to come to terms on a new deal. Even though he has had trouble remaining healthy, the Lakers view the former No. 1 overall pick as their top option next to LeBron James in order to possibly win another title.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Just last season, the Lakers advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals and were on the verge of making their second appearance in the NBA Finals in the last four seasons. They previously won the 2020 NBA Finals when the league continued their season during the pandemic in the NBA bubble.

The eight-time All-Star is coming off of yet another season in which he missed a chunk of time due to injuries, as Davis only played in a total of 56 games for the Lakers. He did manage to record All-Star-like numbers despite missing 26 games, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting a career-high 56.3 percent from the floor. This is the third time Davis has averaged at least 2.0 blocks per game over the course of a season in a Lakers uniform.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Davis became the first player in franchise history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals in a single game, something Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar never accomplished.

His impact over the last four seasons in Los Angeles has been immeasurable and the Lakers know that there is no replacing the type of production he gives them when healthy. Recently turning 30 years old in March, Anthony Davis remains the face of the franchise as LeBron enters his final few seasons in the league.